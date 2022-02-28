Full cast for Hedwig and the Angry Inch revival announced

The full cast and creative team for Hedwig and the Angry Inch has been revealed.

Featuring drag queen Divina De Campo in her first leading role as Hedwig, John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask's musical explores notions of gender expression and identity.

It is directed by Jamie Fletcher, with the cast also featuring Elijah Ferreira (Safe) as Hedwig's husband Yitzhak. The show will also feature the band The band led by music supervisor and musical director Alex Beetschen on keys, Frances Bolley on lead guitar, Isis Dunthorne on drums and Jess Williams on bass.

The piece runs at Leeds Playhouse (2 to 23 April) before hopping across the nation to run at HOME in Manchester (27 April to 11 May).

It has set and costume design by Ben Stones, choreography by Mark Smith, lighting design by Katharine Williams, video design by Daniel Denton, sound design by Annie May Fletcher, assistant direction by Rachael Abbey, casting by Jacob Sparrow, voice and accent coaching by Michaela Kennen, trainee assistant direction by Natalia Izquierdo and the production will feature illustrations by non-binary artist, Jua OK!.