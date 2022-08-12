Drag Race star Miz Cracker to appear in European premiere of Who's Holiday

Exclusive: RuPaul's Drag Race favourite Miz Cracker is set to star in the European premiere of Matthew Lombardo's Who's Holiday.

Produced by TuckShop and Jack Maple, the adults-only comedy is inspired by the Dr Seuss classic The Grinch and follows Cindy Lou Who as she recounts that fateful Christmas Eve when she first met the Grinch and how her life has taken a turn ever since. The piece was previously mounted Off-Broadway in 2017, starring Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita.

Miz Cracker commented: "I'm thrilled to join Tuckshop for Who's Holiday this winter. What an honor to make my London acting debut with such a fun concept and company. And what a joy to return to the UK, where I feel so much love every time I visit! I hope everyone has a chance to join us for some big laughs!"

Director Kirk Jameson added: "I've admired the creativity and tenacity of Tuckshop for a number of years now and have been keen to find the right kind of project we might collaborate on. Chris' frankly brilliant idea to combine the nostalgia of Dr Seuss with the global phenomenon that is Drag Race on the UK premiere of this brilliant play, was simply impossible to resist. I can't wait to get started!"

Who's Holiday will run at HOME in Manchester from 30 November to 4 December, before transferring to the Southwark Playhouse in London from 7 December to 7 January, with press night scheduled for 9 December.