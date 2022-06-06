The Lion King extends Manchester run as the show celebrates 20 millionth guest in the UK

Disney Theatrical has confirmed a seven-week extension for the touring production of The Lion King's upcoming run in Manchester, where performances begin on 27 October 2022.

Originally scheduled to close on 24 December, the show will now continue through to 19 February 2023 at the Palace Theatre. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale at 10am on 17 June.

Sheona Southern, managing director of Marketing Manchester, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Disney's sensational musical The Lion King back to Manchester. A major international show of this calibre and popularity delivers enormous benefits to our hotels, restaurants, and attractions. The return of the iconic production of The Lion King strengthens Greater Manchester's growing events offer and ultimately helps draw visitors back to the city-region."

The news comes as the company celebrates its 20 millionth guest in the UK, with the landmark production now having been seen by over 110 million people in 100 cities across the globe.

The UK and Ireland tour is led by Stephenson Ardern-Sodje as Simba, Nokwanda Khuzwayo as Nala, Jean-Luc Guizonne as Mufasa, Richard Hurst as Scar, Thandazile Soni as Rafiki, Alan Mchale as Timon, Carl Sanderson as Pumbaa, Matthew Forbes as Zazu, Rebecca Omogbehin as Shenzi, Simon Trinder as Banzai and Owain Rhys Davies as Ed.

The company is completed by Lwando Bam, Mamido Bomboko Souchu, Khanyisani Beato, Jorell Coiffic-Kamall, Rushand Chambers, Tau-En Chien, Elisa Chou, Tevin Daniel, Tim Driesen, Oraine Frater, Adebunmi Gabriel, Brian Gilligan, Daniel Griffith, Alicia Hayward, Zalika Henry, Caleaf Henson, Olivia Jones, Melvin Le Blanc, Jochebel Maccarthy, Zanele Mazibuko, Fallon Mondlane, Zanele Ndlovu, Buhle Nkomo, Craig Pedro, Joaquin Pedro Valdes, Connor Pelé Williams, Tara Price, Kyle Richardson, Cristiane Santos De Jesus, Lukin Simmonds, Sherry Tay, Francesca Thompson, Maria Yim and Bukiwe Zinganto.

Julie Taymor's production, based on the animated classic of the same name, features scenic design by Richard Hudson and lighting by Donald Holder. Costume design is by Taymor, and choreography by Garth Fagan. The book was adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated feature and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the screenplay. Michael O'Donnell is the resident director for the tour.

The Lion King plays its final performance at Edinburgh Playhouse on 2 July, before heading to the Wales Millenium Centre in Cardiff (7 July to 27 August) and Southampton's Mayflower Theatre (8 September to 15 October), ahead of the Manchester engagement.

Tickets are on sale below.