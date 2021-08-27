Death Drop to embark on first UK tour

The iconic "Drag-atha Christie Murder Mystery" Death Drop will be embarking on its first tour in October.

Opening in Southend before visiting The Lowry in Salford, Cardiff New Theatre, Crewe Lyceum and Birmingham Alexandra, further dates for the show are to be revealed.

Staged in the West End last winter and returning earlier this year, the piece stars Willam, Ra'Jah O'Hara, Vinegar Strokes and Holly Stars, with further cast members to be revealed.

The show is penned by Stars, based on an idea by Christopher D Clegg, and directed by Jesse Jones. The creative team for the tour is to be revealed by the production.

Tickets are either on sale now or on sale soon.