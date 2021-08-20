Danny Robins to tour The Battersea Poltergeist Live

Danny Robins' hit podcast The Battersea Poltergeist will be presented live on tour this autumn.

Led by the BBC podcast's creator, writer and journalist, the show will discuss what has been classed as "Britain's strangest ever haunting", and audiences will be able to discuss the supernatural event in a live Q&A with both Robins and his team of experts.

The evening will also see the production share exclusive footage from the case, as well as providing new evidence not mentioned in the original podcast.

The tour will open on 25 October in Salford, before visiting Guildford, Basingstoke, London, Ipswich, York, Poole, Cheltenham and Brighton.

Robins' 2.22 – A Ghost Story is currently wowing audiences in the West End.