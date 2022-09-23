Complete cast for Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella revealed

Complete casting has now been revealed for Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, which is making its fully staged UK premiere at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester.

Already revealed by WhatsOnStage earlier this year are Grace Mouat, (she/her) (SIX, & Juliet, Legally Blonde) who will take on the lead role of Ella as well as Jacob Fowler (he/him, (Heathers the Musical) who plays Prince Topher.

Joining the pair in the musical, which is cast by Jane Deitch, will be Annie Aitken (she/her, The Phantom of the Opera) who will play Madame, Julie Yammanee (she/her, Carousel) who will play Marie/Fairy Godmother, Lee Ormsby (he/him, Les Misérables) who will play Sebastian, Matthew McDonald (he/him, HMS Pinafore) who will play Lord Pinkleton and is the understudy Prince Topher, Katie Ramshaw (she/her, Jeremy Jordan in Concert) who will play Charlotte, Olivia-Faith Kamau (she/her, Million Dollar Quartet) who will play Gabrielle and Adam Filipe (he/him, The Prince of Egypt) who will play Jean-Michel.

Completing the cast will be featured ensemble members Morgan Broome (she/her, also understudy Madame/ Gabrielle), Lois Glain Postle (she/her, also understudy Marie/ Fairy Godmother), Ria Tanaka (she/her) (U/S Ella), Ella Valentine (she/her, also understudy Charlotte), Jamie Jonathan (he/him, also understudy Sebastian), Will Fisher (he/him, also understudy Pinkleton), Trevor Lin (he/him) and Milo McCarthy (they/them, also understudy Jean-Michel).

It has also been revealed that Tarik Frimpong (The Wiz) will join the production as assistant director, working alongside director Joseph Houston and co-director and choreographer William Whelton, who are the Hope Mill's co-founders.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's show, which is a spin on the classic Cinderella tale, has a book by Douglas Carter Beane and will feature new musical arrangements by Jason Carr. It was first penned for television and has only been performed in concert in the UK.

Completing the creative team are musical supervisor Leo Munby, musical director Audra Cramer, set and costume designer Elly Wdowski, projection designer George Reeve, lighting designer Aaron J Dootson, sound designer Adam Fisher, associate choreographer Charise Renouf, wig designer Richard Mawbey, wig supervisor Lucy Packham-O'Brien, assistant costume designer Eve Salter, sound #1 Josh Evansy and artwork designer Steph Pyne.

Director Joseph Houston said: "We are thrilled to finally share our full cast for Rodgers Hammerstein's Cinderella. The whole Cinderella casting process was a joy from beginning to end, and the sheer talent that we have assembled is truly remarkable. Having Grace Mouat in the title role, is so exciting and I know audiences are in for a treat, seeing her take on such an iconic role, alongside Jacob Fowler, who is also set to stun audiences.

"We have assembled an incredible creative team to help bring this show to life and we can't wait for audiences to experience our most ambitious show to date."

The show runs from 1 November to 11 December.