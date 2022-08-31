Cast for new Saturday Night Fever tour confirmed

The cast has been revealed for the upcoming tour of Saturday Night Fever, kicking off next month in Milton Keynes.

Based on the hit film of the same name, the show will be led by Jack Wilcox as Tony Manero, with Rebekah Bryant as his dance partner Stephanie.

The production features the onstage presence of the Bee Gees, played by Drew Ferry, Oliver Thomson and AJ Jenks.

Completing the cast are Harry Goodson-Bevan (Bobby C), James Brice (Gus), Liam Morris (Double J), Dominic Gore (Joey), Billie Hardy (Annette), Tosca Fischer (Connie), Emily Bolland (Linda), Phillip Aiden (Frank Senior), Marios Nicolaides (Frank Junior), Melody Jones (Flo Manero), Faizal Jaye (DJ Monty), Yiota Theo (ensemble), Ashley Luke Lloyd (ensemble), Anthony Starr (ensemble), Joshua Clayton (ensemble), Helen Gulston (ensemble) and James Cohen (ensemble)

Bill Kenwright's production of the stage version of the much-loved 1977 movie has choreography by Bill Deamer, design by Gary McCann, lighting by Nick Richings, and sound by Dan Samson. Further creatives are to be revealed.

The stage adaptation is by Robert Stigwood in collaboration with Bill Oakes.

Tickets for select dates are on sale below, with the show beginning its new tour on 5 September.