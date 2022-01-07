Cast for new musical The Regulars announced

Casting and plans have been revealed for a concert production of The Regulars, set to be the headline show for the Hope Mill Theatre's third annual LGBTQIA+ Arts Festival Turn On Fest

The piece, which explores the nature of community, identity and self-love, has music, lyrics and book by Will Shishmanian (he/him), who also stars in the piece as lead Mark Howard. It has been developed with and directed by Miss Hazel Jade (she/her).

Also in the show are Aiesha Pease (she/her) as Dani, Natalie Paris (she/her) as Betsy, Idriss Kargbo (he/him) as Brandon, Matthew Facchino (he/him) as Derrick, Teddy Hinde (they/them) as Jax, Mark Lockhart (he/him) as Hunter with Amy Fleur (she/her), James Markham (he/him) and Jordan Walker (he/they) as part of the ensemble.

Also in the creative team are George Strickland, he/him (music director), Anessa Marie, she/her (concert arrangements), Pearsion Casting (concert casting), Josh Evans, he/him (sound engineer), Tom Sutcliffe he/him (festival stage manager) and Hope Mill Theatre act as producers.

The Hope Mill will also be platforming new work by Trans artists alongside The Regulars, which runs as a concert at 2pm and 7pm on Saturday 29 January.



