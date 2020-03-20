Bryony Kimmings, Javaad Alipoor and more commissioned by HOME to create work for those in isolation

A new scheme set up by HOME's Jude Christian has seen artists such as Bryony Kimmings and Javaad Alipoor commissioned to create work for audiences in isolation during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Entitled "Homemakers", the scheme will see brand new work presented over the coming months in the form of live-streamed performance, video, audio, text, games, personal encounters and more, all available on HOME's website on a ‘pay-what-you-decide' basis.

Christian said: "This project is a response to the immediate crisis facing artists, audiences and arts organisations. We want to provide artists with a platform to keep making the kind of brilliant, groundbreaking work that venues like HOME exist to programme, and to keep bringing our audiences the best of theatre and live art while our doors are closed."

Artists commissioned so far include Bryony Kimmings, Javaad Alipoor, Ad Infinitum and Plaster Cast Theatre.

Kimmings said: "I'm excited to see how I make work digitally, I've always focused on human bodies living, breathing and feeling all together in a room. What happens when you take that away. Is it possible to still create that connection remotely?! Who knows! We'll have a bash."

George Mann, co-artistic director of Ad Infinitum, said: "Cancelling a performance is always devastating. Closing theatres seems unimaginable. But, having theatre as a concept cancelled for the foreseeable, is just absolutely insane and forces you to ask existential questions that make your brain want to pop. It really hits home just how fragile our existence is. We're trying to get to grips with an ever-changing situation, it's altered our future in ways we still don't understand, but we're doing everything we can to protect the people we collaborate with. So, getting an email from the team at HOME inviting us to be creative, and to help make a challenging, uncertain time an opportunity to work with people we love, to collaborate, to stay human, it was really moving - and just what we all needed. We can't wait to share what we come up with!"

The first pieces of work are expected in early April, with any contributions through the pay-what-you-decide model will be divided equally, with half paid to the commissioned artist and half reinvested into the HOME Response Fund to support artists through the ongoing outbreak.

The Corn Exchange in Newbury has also announced it will be providing five £1000 commissions for artists to create work in isolation, it has revealed, while the Papatango new writing company is encouraging new writers to submit work for performers to film in isolation.