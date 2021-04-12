Brenda Edwards and Norman Pace join Hairspray tour

Initial casting has been revealed for the touring production of Hairspray.

Brenda Edwards and Norman Pace will appear in the show as Motormouth Maybelle and Wilbur Turnblad respectively, with further casting to be revealed.

Opening at Theatre Royal Plymouth (subject to the easing of restrictions) on 24 June 2021, the much-loved musical will head out to theatres across the UK.

Featuring music and lyrics by the Academy Award-winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, this production is directed by Paul Kerryson and have choreography by Drew McOnie. The full creative team and cast are still to be announced.

Hairspray the Musical is based on the 1988 film by John Waters and starred Divine and Ricki Lake. It tells the story of Tracy Turnblad, a Baltimore schoolgirl in 1962 who is determined to follow her dreams and perform on national TV.

After Plymouth, the production will visit the following venues in 2021: Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Manchester Palace Theatre, Sheffield Lyceum, Ipswich Regent Theatre, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Edinburgh Playhouse, The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, Brighton Theatre Royal, Birmingham Hippodrome, Leicester Curve, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Dublin, Grand Opera House Belfast, New Victoria Theatre, Woking, Milton Keynes Theatre and Blackpool Grand Theatre. More dates are to be announced for 2022.

The show is not associated with the West End production, set to run at The London Coliseum.