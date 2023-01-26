BBC to broadcast Big Night of Musicals arena event

The National Lottery's arena spectacular Big Night of Musicals has just gone on sale – but already announced broadcast plans!

Celebrating all things stagey, the event will see performances from hit productions that are visiting venues across the nation. Slated to appear in the event will be We Will Rock You the Musical, Wicked, the RSC's Matilda The Musical, Disney's Newsies, Shrek the Musical UK and Ireland tour, SIX the Musical, Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, The Bodyguard The Musical and Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I.

Jason Manford will host the evening and spoke exclusively to WhatsOnStage, saying: "Moments like this come in waves: every four or five years, someone from a TV channel goes to see a stage show and thinks 'blimey, we should put those guys on the telly!' Like it's some sort of surprise...What's important to realise is that theatre is for everyone.

"The musicals featured in the Big Night aren't just the big West End productions, it's also touring shows, productions that have originated outside of London and absolutely smashed it. While yes, there are some premium ticket prices these days, producers across the nation are also setting prices at £13 and £15 to allow people to see shows."

There will also be a special appearance by Michael Ball, giving a rendition from the upcoming revival of Aspects of Love. The full line-up will be announced at a later date.

Big Night of Musicals will take place on 27 February at Manchester's AO Arena, with a ticket launch having kicked off today.

The BBC has also announced that the arena event will be shown in a special 90-minute presentation on BBC One and in a programme on BBC Radio 2 in the spring. Helen Thomas, Head of BBC Radio 2, says: "The Radio 2 listeners love musicals and the stars who light up the stage with their amazing performances, so we're delighted to be broadcasting Big Night Of Musicals again this year and going behind the scenes to bring all the gossip from backstage!"

Watch a trailer for last year's event: