Bat Out of Hell confirms new UK and Ireland tour dates

New tour dates have been revealed for hit musical Bat Out of Hell.

The post-apocalyptic rock experience featured the music of Jim Steinman and tells the story of an immortal vagabond who falls in love with a local warlord's daughter.

The piece won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for eight ​WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, winning one.

Producer Michael Cohl said today, "We've all been through a lot these past 15 months and we now need a really good night out with friends and family. Bat Out Of Hell will give you the most fun night you can have in the UK and Ireland this year (with your clothes on)!

"People will once again be able to dance and sing along to these great Steinman songs. This musical was Jim Steinman's life-long dream and he was incredibly proud of the love the show received from critics and audiences alike. This tour will be in memory of Jim."

The tour will open on 11 September 2021 at Manchester Opera House, before visiting Oxford, Glasgow, Birmingham, Wimbledon, Stockton, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Stoke, Sheffield, Eastbourne, Milton Keynes, Southampton, Plymouth, Newcastle, Bristol, Belfast, Dublin, Hull, Cardiff, Liverpool and Woking, with further dates to be revealed.

The piece has book, music and lyrics by Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG and UK Tour casting by Anne Vosser.

Casting is to be revealed.