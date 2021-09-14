Bat Out of Hell 2021 UK and Ireland tour photos released

First look photos have been released for the tour of Bat Out of Hell, which has its opening night tonight in Manchester.

Led by Glenn Adamson and Martha Kirby as Strat and Raven respectively, the show is playing in Manchester (where it had its world premiere in early 2017),

Joining Adamson and Kirby are Rob Fowler as Falco and Sharon Sexton as Sloane, plus Killian Thomas Lefevre as Tink, Joelle Moses as Zahara, James Chisholm as Jagwire, Kellie Gnauck as Valkyrie, and Danny Whelan as LedouAlso in the cast are Laura Johnson as Kwaiden, Jamie Jukes as Markevitch, Rebecca Lafferty as Scherzzo, James Lowrie as Denym, Rory Maguire as Astroganger, Amy Matthews as Vilmos, Stacey Monahan as Moderna, Samuel Pope as Hoffman and Alternate Strat, Luke Street as Hollander, Leonardo Vieira as O'Dessasuite, Beth Woodcock as Spinotti, and Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli as Goddesilla



The dystopian rollercoaster experience has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG and tour casting by Anne Vosser.

It follows a boy who doesn't age, Strat, who falls for a young girl Raven, in an apocalyptic world. Following two mammoth West End seasons, select tour dates are on sale below.

