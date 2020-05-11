Back to the Future musical cast reunites for special performance in isolation

There may be a lockdown, but that didn't stop the cast of the Back to the Future musical getting their groove on!

The world premiere of show based on the iconic film took place in February of this year, being described as "an impressive and exhilarating musical adventure" in our review.

The cast was led by Roger Bart as Doctor Emmett Brown and Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, with a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B Goode". Back to the Future The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando.

Speaking of the show's further life after its Manchester run, the production said: "See you in the future...Watch this space for future news!"