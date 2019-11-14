Back to the Future musical full cast announced

The full cast of Back to the Future musical will feature Oliver Ormson and Courtney-Mae Briggs, it was announced today.

The show will receive its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House for a 12-week season from 20 February to 17 May, ahead of a transfer to the West End.

Aidan Cutler will play Biff Tannen, Courtney-Mae Briggs will play Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell will play Dave McFly and Emma Lloyd will play Linda McFly. Also in the cast are Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Owen Chaponda, Jamal Crawford, Nathanael Landskroner, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Oliver Ormson, Mark Oxtoby, Katharine Pearson, Jemma Revell, Jake Small, Justin Thomas and Mitchell Zhangazha.

They join the previously announced Roger Bart as Doctor Emmett Brown, Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines and Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson.

The show focusses around Marty, a rock ‘n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film – created by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale – Back to the Futurewill have a book by Gale and new music and lyrics by both the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B Goode".

The musical will be directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando, with set and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and Tim Lutkin, sound design by Gareth Owen, video design by Finn Ross, choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase and casting by David Grindrod Associates.