The Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchit musical at Hope Mill Theatre full casting announced

The full cast for The Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchit, playing at the Hope Mill Theatre this winter, has been announced.

Ryan Kopel (The Inheritance, West Side Story) stars in the title role, joined by Paul Greenwood (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Guys and Dolls) as Scrooge, Michael Matus (Richard III, King Lear) as Grimaldi, Helen Pearson (Hollyoaks, Blood Brothers) as Mrs Linden/Miss Pool, Sammy Graham as Lucy, Trevor Whittaker as Quilp, Hannah Brown as Momo/Miss Tulips and Sadie-Jean Shirley as Aria. The cast is completed by Dimitri Gripari, Tadek Chmiel and Tom Sterling.

The Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchit is inspired by the characters of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol. It follows the plight of young Tim from the home of his benefactor, Ebenezer Scrooge, to the theatrical madness of the comic Giuseppe Grimaldi.

The new musical has book by Allan Knee and music and lyrics by Andre Catrini. It will be directed by Jonathan O'Boyle (Hair, This House, Pippin, Rain Man, Aspects of Love), with choreography by Sam Spencer-Lane, musical direction by Chris Poon, set design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Aaron J Dootson, sound design by Paul Gavin, orchestration by Assaf Gleizner and casting by Jane Deitch.

The show will play at the Hope Mill Theatre from 22 November to 29 December.