The Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchit musical at the Hope Mill Theatre: in rehearsals

WhatsOnStage went into rehearsals to talk to the cast and writers of new musical The Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchit.

Ryan Kopel stars in the title role, joined by Paul Greenwood as Scrooge, Michael Matus as Grimaldi, Helen Pearson as Mrs Linden/Miss Pool, Sammy Graham as Lucy, Trevor Whittaker as Quilp, Hannah Brown as Momo/Miss Tulips and Sadie-Jean Shirley as Aria. The cast is completed by Dimitri Gripari, Tadek Chmiel and Tom Sterling.

The Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchit is inspired by the characters of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol. It follows the plight of young Tim from the home of his benefactor, Ebenezer Scrooge, to the theatrical madness of the comic Giuseppe Grimaldi.

The new musical has book by Allan Knee and music and lyrics by Andre Catrini. It is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle with choreography by Sam Spencer-Lane, musical direction by Chris Poon, set design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Aaron J Dootson, sound design by Paul Gavin, orchestration by Assaf Gleizner and casting by Jane Deitch.

The show will play at the Hope Mill Theatre from 22 November to 29 December.