Annie Get Your Gun outdoor revival full company announced

Full casting has been revealed for Annie Get Your Gun, which is being revived outdoors in August.

Irving Berlin's classic features numbers such as "Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better" and "There's No Business Like Show Business".

The musical will be presented at Betley Court Farm, near Cheshire in Staffordshire. Playing from 20 to 25 July, Annie Get Your Gun has book by Dorothy and Herbet Fields, revised by Peter Stone.

Appearing in the piece will be Gemma Sutton in the titular role with Joel Montague as Frank Butler, Leon Craig as Buffalo Bill, Karl Seth as Chief Sitting Bull, Matthew Atkins as Charlie Davenport, Emma Crossley as Dolly Tate, Charlotte O'Rourke as Winnie Tate and Jordan Cunningham as Tommy Keeler.

Also in the company are Rob Earle, Debbie Cornock, Katy Goodwin, Charlotte Barber, Yazmin Walker, Ellie Morris Davies, Max Bainbridge, Ed Danby, Jessica Davies, Prinny Robertson, Phoebe Robinson, Eddie Thomlinson-Cliffe, Ben Mather-Dodd and Harry Grigg.

Montague will also direct, with Andrew Corcoran as musical director.

Annie Get Your Gun is produced by Sasha Regan and Reuben Speed, who last year presented Songs Under The Stars at the same venue.