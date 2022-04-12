WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

Zorro musical returns to London – first look

The new production of the show is currently in previews

Alex Gibson-Giorgio (Ramon) and Benjamin Purkiss (Zorro)
© Pamela Raith

Photos have been released offering a first look at Zorro the Musical.

The piece, telling the tale of the iconic masked hero, runs from to 28 May at the Charing Cross Theatre. The show, which has book by Stephen Clark and Helen Edmundson, features music by the Gipsy Kings and John Cameron, with lyrics by Clark.

Appearing are Ajjaz Awad (ensemble), Pete Ashmore (Don Alejandro), Amy Bastani (ensemble), Isobel Bates (ensemble), Ben Boskovic (ensemble), Matthew Bugg (ensemble), Paige Fenlon (Luisa), Alex Gibson-Giorgio (Ramon), Maxwell Griffin (ensemble), Matthew Heywood (ensemble), Jessica Lim (ensemble), Phoebe Panaretos (Inez), Jessica Pardoe (ensemble), Marc Pickering (Garcia), Benjamin Purkiss (Diego/Zorro), Stylianos Thomadakis (ensemble) and Hannah Woodward (ensemble).

Directed by Christian Durham, the piece has choreography by Cressida Carré, set and costume design by Rosa Maggiora, musical direction and orchestration by Nick Barstow, sound design by Andrew Johnson, lighting by Matthew Haskins, fight direction by Renny Krupinski, casting by Jane Deitch and general management by Chris Matanlé.

Alex Gibson-Giorgio (Ramon)
© Pamela Raith
Benjamin Purkiss (Diego and Zorro)
© Pamela Raith
Benjamin Purkiss (Diego and Zorro) and company
© Pamela Raith
Benjamin Purkiss (Zorro) and Paige Fenlon (Luisa)
© Pamela Raith
Cast of Zorro
© Pamela Raith
Jessica Pardoe
© Pamela Raith
Paige Fenlon (Luisa)
© Pamela Raith
Pete Ashmore (Don Alejandro)
© Pamela Raith
Phoebe Panateros (Inez) and Marc Pickering (Garcia)
© Pamela Raith
Phoebe Panateros (Inez)
© Pamela Raith
The company
© Pamela Raith
The company
© Pamela Raith
The company
© Pamela Raith
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...