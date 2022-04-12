Zorro musical returns to London – first look

Photos have been released offering a first look at Zorro the Musical.

The piece, telling the tale of the iconic masked hero, runs from to 28 May at the Charing Cross Theatre. The show, which has book by Stephen Clark and Helen Edmundson, features music by the Gipsy Kings and John Cameron, with lyrics by Clark.

Appearing are Ajjaz Awad (ensemble), Pete Ashmore (Don Alejandro), Amy Bastani (ensemble), Isobel Bates (ensemble), Ben Boskovic (ensemble), Matthew Bugg (ensemble), Paige Fenlon (Luisa), Alex Gibson-Giorgio (Ramon), Maxwell Griffin (ensemble), Matthew Heywood (ensemble), Jessica Lim (ensemble), Phoebe Panaretos (Inez), Jessica Pardoe (ensemble), Marc Pickering (Garcia), Benjamin Purkiss (Diego/Zorro), Stylianos Thomadakis (ensemble) and Hannah Woodward (ensemble).

Directed by Christian Durham, the piece has choreography by Cressida Carré, set and costume design by Rosa Maggiora, musical direction and orchestration by Nick Barstow, sound design by Andrew Johnson, lighting by Matthew Haskins, fight direction by Renny Krupinski, casting by Jane Deitch and general management by Chris Matanlé.

