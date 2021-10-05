Full cast for Zadie Smith's debut play The Wife of Willesden revealed

The full company for Zadie Smith's The Wife of Willesden – joining Clare Perkins – has been revealed.

Playing at the Kiln Theatre in north London from 11 November, the piece is adapted from Chaucer's The Wife of Bath, reimagined with a modern context.

The show will see the much-loved venue transformed into the Sir Colin Campbell pub, with pub tables available for punters.

Rubasingham said today: "We have assembled an incredible cast of ten players to tell Zadie's play The Wife of Willesden. We hope that this production will be a unique experience – the combination of Zadie's words, this cast, plus our transformation of the Kiln auditorium into the Sir Colin Campbell pub – this promises to be a truly special evening. I can't wait to finally be able to share this world premiere with you all."

Joining Perkins (in the titular role) will be Marcus Adolphy (Winston/Mandela/Black Jesus), Jessica Clark (Polly/Sophie), Crystal Condie (Author/Zaire/Queen Nanny), George Eggay (Pastor/Eldridge), Andrew Frame (Ian/Socrates/Bartosz), Scott Miller (Ryan), Hussina Raja (Asma), Theo Solomon (Darren/Young Maroon/Colin) and Ellen Thomas (Aunty P/Old Wife).

The piece features design by Robert Jones, lighting design by Guy Hoare, composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, associate costume design by Kinnetia Isidore, casting by Julia Horan CDG, movement direction by Celise Hicks, fight direction by Kev McCurdy, dialect and voice coach Hazel Holder and associate direction by Hannah Hauer-King.