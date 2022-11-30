Watch Zachary Quinto, David Harewood and more talk Best of Enemies

Playwright James Graham's Best of Enemies received another five-star review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton yesterday, as the production transferred from the Young Vic to the Noël Coward Theatre.

Prior to opening night, we sat down with the show's leading men – David Harewood (Supergirl, Homeland) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, The Boys in the Band) – alongside Graham and director Jeremy Herrin, to chat about the celebrated new play.

Set in 1968, the piece explores the nature of political feuding in the age of mass media, with Harewood starring as William F Buckley Jr and Quinto as Gore Vidal.









The cast is completed by Deborah Alli, Emilio Doorgasingh, Clare Foster, Tom Godwin, John Hodgkinson, Syrus Lowe, Kevin McMonagle and Sam Otto.

Herrin's production is designed by Bunny Christie, with lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Tom Gibbons, video design by Max Spielbichler, composition by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, movement direction by Shelley Maxwell, casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG (UK) and Jim Carnahan CSA (US), voice and dialect by Hazel Holder and associate direction by Annie Kershaw.

Best of Enemies runs until 18 February 2023, with tickets on sale below.