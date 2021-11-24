Young Vic's spring season to include transfer of 2019 Broadway revival of Oklahoma!

Today Young Vic artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah unveiled plans for the venue's spring 2022 season.

One of the highlights among the newly announced productions is the transfer of the 2019 Broadway staging of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, which took home the Tony Award for 'Best Revival of a Musical' that year.

Directed by Daniel Fish, the acclaimed production reimagines the show for the 21st century, telling a story of "a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America." The musical is based on Lynn Riggs' play Green Grow the Lilacs.

Orchestrations, arrangements and music supervision are by Daniel Kluger, with other creative team members including choreographer John Heginbotham (based on original choreography by Agnes de Mille), scenic designer Laura Jellinek, costume designer Terese Wadden, lighting designer Scott Zielinski, sound designer Drew Levy, projection designer Joshua Thorson, and casting director Jacob Sparrow. Associate director is Jordan Fein and associate set designer is Grace Laubacher.

Casting for the production will be announced at a later date.

In association with producers Eva Price, Sonia Friedman Productions and Michael Harrison, Oklahoma! is scheduled to run from 26 April to 25 June 2022.

The Young Vic will also present the world premiere of The Collaboration, written by Anthony McCarten and directed by Kwei-Armah, which sees Jeremy Pope (Hollywood) and Paul Bettany (WandaVision) taking on the roles of Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol, respectively.

The piece, set in 1984 New York, will explore the complex and captivating relationship between the two iconic artists at a time when Warhol's star is falling and Basquiat's is rising to the pinnacle of the art world.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Anna Fleischle, sound designer Emma Laxton and projection designer Duncan McLean and additional casting will be revealed in due course.

The Collaboration will run from 16 February to 2 April 2022 in the Main House.

In addition, other highlights of the new season include 2021 Genesis Future Director Award recipient Deirdre McLaughlin directing a yet-to-be-named show in the Clare Theatre and Five Plays. The latter brings together five writers and five directors to make five-minute plays. James Barnes, David Furlong, David Gilbert, Abigail Sewell and Khadifa Wong are all set to direct works by babirye bukilwa, Gael Le Cornec, Martin Crimp, Erinn Dhesi and Mufaro Makubika.