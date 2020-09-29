Young Vic announces cast for reopening weekend shows

The Young Vic has revealed the casting for its upcoming reopening weekend, kicking off on Saturday.

Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́, Adjoa Andoh, Matthew Dunster, Paapa Essiedu, Martina Laird, Anoushka Lucas and Sophie Stone will perform short works from writers and artists Jade Anouka, Marina Carr, Jasmine Lee-Jones, Ruth Madeley, Amy Ng, Stef Smith, Jack Thorne, Isobel Waller-Bridge and Steve Waters across the weekend, with all pieces directed by associate director Jennifer Tang.

Tickets for the show were previously distributed via a lottery, but the pieces will also be live-streamed via Facebook on Sunday 4 October at 4pm.

The performance will be hosted by Kwame Kwei-Armah, and also feature speeches from activists Shahidha Bari and Tom Gill, with Kwame Kwei-Armah Jr as DJ.