Yeast Nation musical to have European premiere at Southwark Playhouse

Exclusive: Black comedy musical Yeast Nation (The Triumph of Life) will have its European premiere this summer.

It is penned by Tony and Obie award-winning writers Greg Kotis and Mark Hollmann, who oversee the runaway hit musical Urinetown, and follows a group of Yeast (yes, you read that right), over three and a half billion years ago as they set themselves on a path towards evolution.

Benji Sperring (The Toxic Avenger) will direct the show, and said today: "Having directed shows ranging from the Rocky Horror sequel which predicted the dangers of reality TV, to a show about a monstrous mutant ripping people up for not recycling, of course I'm attracted to the wacky weirdness that comes from a show about Yeast. But with the genius minds of Greg Kotis and Mark Hollmann behind it, the show is about so much more than that - it's about love, the soul, the state of the world we are in now, and the ways we are dealing with the terrifying global problems on our doorstep.

"And while The Yeast might only be little, they prove they can grow into the biggest heroes and change existence as we know it; what a brilliant metaphor for what we need today."

Diego Petrarch will design the production, with the piece also featuring lighting by Nick Farman, sound by Adam Fisher, associate production by Anna Oggero and choreography by Lucie Pankhurst. Further creative team members for the summer run are to be revealed by the show.

First seen in 2007 in Alaska, Yeast Nation is the prequel to Urinetown in what is said to be a trilogy of musicals – the third part is to be produced.

Yeast Nation runs from 22 July to 27 August 2022 at Southwark Playhouse.