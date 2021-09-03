Yard Theatre announces autumn season including National Theatre partnership

The Yard Theatre in east London has revealed its autumn season plans.

Grace Gummer, winner of the National Theatre Women of Tomorrow Directors Award, will stage American playwight Gracie Gardner's award-winning play Athena.

Set in a New York fencing club, the piece plays from 4 to 23 October with select socially distanced performances from 6 to 19 October. Cast and creative team are to be revealed.

Dance production Samskara, written, directed and choreographed by Lanre Malaolu, will then run from 8 to 20 November. The show will explore four generations of Black men, inspired by real-life testimony.

Artistic director Jay Miller said: "After 18 months it is a relief and it is exhilarating to be announcing two shows; Athena and Samskara see The Yard's theatre programme both taking risks and nurturing artists. I'm so proud of how the team at The Yard have adapted to ensure that our communities of artists, young people and local residents have been supported all the way through the last year, and it was a delight to celebrate ten years of our space and our company a few weeks ago. Now, with Grace, Gracie and and Lanre creating for our stage, we can't wait for our audience to come and sit in our seats."

The venue will also support aspiring music promoters and creatives in a new partnership with Help Musicians, titled Night Drafts.