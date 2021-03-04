Stagey versions of 8 bestselling books
Everything's better with theatre added, to celebrate World Book Day here's some stagey book adaptations
For World Book Day, check out these riffs off existing book covers!
Article originally ran in 2016.
Fifty Shades of Grey Gardens
Christian Grey meets Edie Bouvier Beale who teaches him what it's really like to be dominated.
Funny Girl on the Train
Hilarious stories from Sheridan's commute to the Menier Chocolate Factory.
A Pajama Game of Thrones
Xavier is coming...
Lola's Angels and Demons
In this sequel, a team of drag queens help Tom Hanks solve an illuminati crime in Northampton.
Twilight Express
Vampires on skates, what's not to like?
Warhorse and Peace
It's long, but it has puppets... and a goose.
The Cats in The Hat
Andrew Lloyd Webber meets Dr. Seuss, oh dear Lord.
One Day More
Friends meet up once a year to steal bread and wave flags.
