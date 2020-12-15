Work begins on The Phantom of the Opera's West End return

The Phantom of the Opera is hoping to return to Her Majesty's Theatre from 5 June, and work has begun to make that happen.

Killian Donnelly will star in the piece when it reopens, with further casting to be revealed. Like so many others, the musical has been closed since March 2020.

The Phantom of the Opera first opened in the West End in 1986 and was an instant sensation with tunes such as "The Music of the Night" and "All I Ask of You". It has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe, with book by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stilgoe. It is based on the 1910 French novel of the same name by Gaston Leroux.

According to the producers of the show, the piece going into Her Majesty's will be a "brand new physical production of Maria Bjornson's original design in a refurbished theatre".