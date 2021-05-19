Wonderment in the West End full line-up revealed

The full line-up has been revealed for Wonderment, the new magic piece playing at the Palace Theatre.

The piece will take up residence in the West End for a number of weeks across the summer, with the show opening on 16 July.

Award-winning mind-reader Chris Cox and Britain's Got Talent star Josephine Lee will front the piece, joined by Young and Strange (Penn and Teller: Fool Us), Edward Hilsum (Champions of Magic), and Maz Olayiwola and Symoné (showing off some Guinness World Record-holding hula hooping).

The piece is directed by Annabel Mutale Reed with set design by Justin Williams and technical management by Dickson Cossar. It is produced by John-Webb Carter and Jamie Chapman Dixon of Carter Dixon Productions, Stephen McGill of McGill Productions and Piers Cottee-Jones of Piers Cottee-Jones Entertainment in association with Mitchell Reeve for M Green Productions, Carlos Candal and Paul Mansfield.

Tickets for Wonderment are on sale now.