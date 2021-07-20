Witness for the Prosecution reveals new London cast members

Casting has been revealed for crime thriller Witness for the Prosecution, returning to the London County Hall later this year.

Directed by Lucy Bailey, the show reopens on 14 September. Joe McNamara makes his professional stage debut as the accused, Leonard Vole. He will be joined by Emer McDaid (Game of Thrones) as Romaine, Jonathan Firth (Gaslight) as Sir Wilfrid Robarts, Teddy Kempner (Caroline or Change) as Mr Mayhew, Miles Richardson (The Crown) as Mr Myers and Martin Turner (The Son) as Mr Justice Wainwright.

The rest of the new cast includes Christopher Dickins (War Horse), Nicholas Fretwell (Love from A Stranger who makes his West End debut, Yvonne Gidden (Cat on A Hot Tin Roof), Sam Graham (Peterloo), Eliot Giuralarocca (Captain Corelli's Mandolin), Ellie-Rose Mackinlay who also makes her West End stage debut and Elana Martin (Miss Saigon). More casting is to be announced in due course.

The piece is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.