Witness for the Prosecution delays return, states its Cultural Recovery Fund grant has not arrived

Hit murder mystery Witness for the Prosecution has pushed back its London reopening date until September.

In a statement, producer Eleanor Lloyd said: "We are absolutely gutted that we have to delay the re-opening of Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall until 14 September.

Unfortunately, the combined effects of continued uncertainty around a return to full capacity in theatres, no provision of cancellation insurance, and the delayed delivery of our promised Cultural Recovery Fund grant are such that we cannot afford to proceed with the rehearsals as planned. We have not taken this decision lightly. It leaves 51 people waiting to resume their jobs. For us as producers the cost of remaining closed is significant and will increase as furlough and business rates relief are reduced from July.

We are sorry for our wonderful and loyal audience who stood ready to support our return in August. We urge you, please re-book into the new dates from 14th September and come and celebrate with us."

The show is booking to March 2022, with cast to be revealed soon. The piece is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.