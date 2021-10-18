Wise Children's Wuthering Heights – first look

Production images have been revealed for Wuthering Heights, currently running at Bristol Old Vic.

Appearing in the show are Sam Archer (Lockwood/Edgar Linton), Nandi Bhebhe (The Moor), Mirabelle Gremaud (swing), TJ Holmes (Robert), Ash Hunter (Heathcliff), Craig Johnson (Mr Earnshaw/Dr Kenneth), Jordan Laviniere (John), Kandaka Moore (Zillah), Lucy McCormick (Cathy), Katy Owen (Isabella Linton/Linton Heathcliff), Tama Phethean (Hindley Earnshaw/Hareton Earnshaw) and Witney White (Frances Earnshaw/Young Cathy), with music performed by Sid Goldsmith, Nadine Lee and Renell Shaw.

Emily Brontë's novel follows the fractious relationship between Heathcliff (Hunter) and Cathy (McCormick).

The piece has set and costume design by Vicki Mortimer, sound and video by Simon Baker, composition by Ian Ross, lighting design by Jai Morjaria and movement and choreography by Etta Murfitt. Further creatives are to be revealed by the production.

Running at Bristol Old Vic from 11 October, the piece will go on to visit York Theatre Royal, Cornwall and Norwich. Previously announced dates also include Salford, Nottingham, Sunderland and Edinburgh. It will also have a run at the National Theatre from February 2022, through to April 2022.

The show will also be broadcast live from Bristol Old Vic from 4 to 6 November.

Ash Hunter (Heathcliff) and Katy Owen (Isabella Linton)

© Steve Tanner

Craig Johnson (Mr Ernshaw/Dr Kenneth), Lucy McCormick (Cathy) and Ash Hunter (Heathcliff)

© Steve Tanner

Lucy McCormick (Cathy)

© Steve Tanner

Lucy McCormick (Cathy), Ash Hunter (Heathcliff) and Nandi Bhebhe (The Moor)

© Steve Tanner

Nandi Bhebhe (The Moor), Lucy McCormick (Cathy) and Kandaka Moore (Zillah)

© Steve Tanner

Sam Archer (Edgar Linton), Ash Hunter (Heathcliff) and Lucy McCormick (Cathy)

© Steve Tanner

Sam Archer (Edgar Linton), Craig Johnson (Mr Earnshaw_Dr Kenneth) and Nandi Bhebhe

© Steve Tanner

Tama Phethean (Hindley Earnshaw_Hareton Earnshaw) and Ash Hunter (Heathcliff)

© Steve Tanner