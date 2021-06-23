Wise Children's Bagdad Cafe at the Old Vic: first look

A first look has been released for Bagdad Cafe, which will premiere at the Old Vic in July and is directed by Emma Rice.

The co-production with Rice's company Wise Children is adapted from the 1987 film of the same name and will be played to a live audience and also as part of the Old Vic's In Camera series.

Emma Rice (director)

© Steve Tanner

The full cast includes Nandi Bhebhe, Le Gateau Chocolat, Bettrys Jones, Patrycja Kujawska, Nadine Lee, Sandra Marvin, Kandaka Moore, Renell Shaw, Gareth Snook and Ewan Wardrop.

Ewan Wardrop (Herr Münchgstettner, Hitchhiker, Trucker)

© Steve Tanner

Set alongside the legendary Route 66, the story sees two women thrown together by chance. Stranded tourist Jasmin stumbles out of her unhappy marriage and finds herself at Brenda's remote cafe and motel.

Kandaka Moore (Phyllis)

© Steve Tanner

The show is written by Percy and Eleonore Adlon. The creative team also includes composer Ian Ross, lighting designer Malcolm Rippeth, broadcast sound and video designer Simon Baker, choreographer Etta Murfitt, musical director Nadine Lee, voice coach Joel Trill and associate director Laura Keefe.

Nadine Lee (Musician and Musical Director)

© Steve Tanner

Bagdad Cafe opens on 28 July (previews from 17 July) and the final performances will be broadcast live, from 25 to 28 August 2021.

Nandi Bhebhe (Salamo) and Kandaka Moore (Phyllis)

© Steve Tanner

Nandi Bhebhe (Salomo)

© Steve Tanner

Patrycja Kujawska (Jasmin) & Gareth Snook (Rudi)

© Steve Tanner

Patrycja Kujawska (Jasmin)

© Steve Tanner

Renell Shaw (Musician)

© Steve Tanner