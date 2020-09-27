Winners of The Stage Debut Awards 2020 announced – including Sam Tutty, Shan Ako and more

The winners of this year's Stage Debut Awards have been revealed.

Hosted virtually by & Juliet star, WhatsOnStage Award and The Stage Debut Award winner Miriam-Teak Lee, the awards celebrate new performers and creatives that have made their performance debuts over the last 12 months. In each of the performance categories there were two winners.

Shan Ako, who played Eponine in the West End production of Les Misérables, picked up the Best Performer in a Musical alongside Sam Tutty, who picked up the award for his turn in Dear Evan Hansen. Tutty also won the Best West End Debut Award for the same performance.

The winners and shortlist in full:

Best Performer in a Play – sponsored by Audible

Saida Ahmed for Little Miss Burden at The Bunker, London

Katie Erich for Oliver Twist at Leeds Playhouse (in a co-production with Ramps on the Moon)

Brooklyn Melvin for Oliver Twist at Leeds Playhouse (in a co-production with Ramps on the Moon) Daniel Monks for Teenage Dick at the Donmar Warehouse, London

Rachel Nwokoro for Little Baby Jesus at the Orange Tree Theatre, London

Jessica Rhodes for The Sugar Syndrome at the Orange Tree Theatre, London

Khai Shaw for Little Baby Jesus at the Orange Tree Theatre, London

Bobby Stallwood for Faith, Hope and Charity at the National Theatre, London

Best Performer in a Musical

Shan Ako for Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre, London

Lucy Anderson for Dear Evan Hansen at the Noël Coward Theatre, London

Chase Brown for Mame at the Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

Oli Higginson for The Last Five Years at the Southwark Playhouse, London

Adriana Ivelisse for West Side Story at Curve, Leicester

Tom Noyes for Preludes at the Southwark Playhouse, London

Bethany Tennick for Islander at the Southwark Playhouse, London

Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen at the Noël Coward Theatre, London

Best Director – sponsored by Smith & Williamson

Georgia Green for The Mikvah Project at the Orange Tree Theatre, London

Martha Kiss Perrone for When It Breaks It Burns at the Battersea Arts Centre, London

Alex Sutton for Preludes at the Southwark Playhouse, London

Best Designer – sponsored by Robe Lighting

Liam Bunster (set and costume) for The Taming of the Shrew at Shakespeare's Globe, London

Andrew Exeter (lighting) for High Fidelity at the Turbine Theatre, London

Rose Revitt (set and costume) for Dr Korczak's Example at Leeds Playhouse

Best Composer or Lyricist

Jim Barne and Kit Buchan for The Season at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich and Royal & Derngate, Northampton

Jherek Bischoff for The Ocean at the End of the Lane at the National Theatre, London

Sam Tutty in Dear Evan Hansen

Best Writer

Samuel Bailey for Shook at the Southwark Playhouse, London

Mari Izzard for Hela at The Other Room, Cardiff

Eleanor Tindall for Before I Was a Bear at The Bunker, London

Temi Wilkey for The High Table at the Bush Theatre, London (in a co-production with Birmingham Rep)

Best West End Debut Performer – sponsored by Trafalgar Entertainment

Shan Ako for Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre

David Mitchell for The Upstart Crow at the Gielgud Theatre

Daniel Monks for Teenage Dick at the Donmar Warehouse

Samantha Pauly for Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Wendell Pierce for Death of a Salesman at the Piccadilly Theatre

Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen at the Noël Coward Theatre

Aimee Lou Wood for Uncle Vanya at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Creative West End Debut – sponsored by the Noël Coward Foundation

Fabian Aloise (choreographer) for Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Nadia Latif (director) for Fairview at the Young Vic Theatre

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Steven Levenson (composer, lyricist and book) for Dear Evan Hansen at the Noël Coward Theatre

Femi Temowo (composer) for Death of a Salesman at the Piccadilly Theatre and for Three Sisters at the National Theatre David West Read (book) for & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre