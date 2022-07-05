New Wind in the Willows adaptation leads Wilton's Music Hall autumn 2022 season

Wilton's Music Hall has revealed a number of shows for its upcoming autumn season.

From 24 November to 31 December, the company will present the world premiere of The Wind in the Willows Wilton's. Adapted by Piers Torday from Kenneth Grahame's much-loved novel, the piece is set in modern-day London, with Ratty, Mole, Badger and Toad tackling current climate issues.

Directed by Elizabeth Freestone, the show features original songs by Torday and Chris Warner, designs by Tom Piper, lighting by Zoe Spurr, movement by Emma Brunton and puppets by Sam Wyer.

Other theatrical productions during the season include the world premiere of A Dead Body in Taos, written by David Farr and directed by Rachel Bagshaw. Co-commissioned by Fuel and Warwick Arts Centre, with support from Bristol Old Vic and Arts Council England, the new drama will run from 26 October to 12 November. Billed as "part mystery, part sci-fi epic", the play follows Sam (played by Gemma Lawrence), who travels to the small town of Taos to bury her estranged mother Kath (Eve Ponsonby), after her body was found in a New Mexico desert bearing a cryptic message. It features designs by Ti Green and video design by Sarah Readman.

Attenborough and his Animals will run from 30 August to 3 September, presented by Seabright Productions Ltd and Clownfish. Co-produced and created by Jess Clough-McRae and Jonathan Tilley, the piece merges clowning and physical theatre together to recreate scenes from David Attenborough's natural world programmes – and a vast array of animals – live on stage.

In the worlds of comedy, music and opera, Wilton's Music Hall has also revealed an extensive line-up for the remainder of the year, including Gilbert and Sullivan's Patience (24 to 26 August), The Last Days of Mankind (a concert) presented by The Tiger Lillies (6 to 17 September), Harry Hill: Experiments in Entertainment 3 (20 to 24 September), the UK premiere of Only An Octave Apart (28 September to 22 October), Sappho: Words more naked than flesh presented by Poet In The City (14 November), a Cockney Sing-a-long (15 November) and OneTrackMinds presented by VERYFINE (16 November).