Wilton's Music Hall unveils 2023 season, including the return of Buffy Revamped

Wilton's Music Hall has revealed details for its forthcoming 2023 season.

The return of Buffy Revamped (9 to 13 January) will kick off next year's programming, parodying seven seasons of the hit Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV show in just 70 minutes. The show is created by Brendan Murphy and produced by Seabright Productions Ltd.

This will be followed by the Told by an Idiot's production of Charlie and Stan (18 January to 4 February), an homage to Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel featuring a live piano score by composer Zoe Rahman and song arrangements by Sophie Cotton.

Dead Poets Live returns to Wilton's from 7 to 9 February with An Evening of Sylvia Plath, starring Denise Gough.

The ensemble known as The Faction are scheduled next with a reimagining of a Shakespearean classic. Performed entirely by two actors, Macbeth / Partners of Greatness runs from 14 to 18 February.

Next up is a new play by Anders Lustgarten, The City and The Town [21 to 25 February). Directed by Dritero Kasapi, the political drama follows a man returning home for his father's funeral after 13 years away.

Writer and actor Mark Farrelly presents two plays in March. Firstly, Jarman, telling the story of filmmaker, painter, gardener, gay activist, and writer Derek Jarman, will be staged on 7, 9 and 10 March, while Naked Hope (an intimate encounter with Quentin Crisp) will run on 8 and 11 March.

Directed by Peter Benedict, Gilbert and Sullivan's spooky comedy Ruddigore (14 to 25 March) will be mounted by Oracle Productions and award-winning chanteuse Christine Bovill will present the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe production of Paris from Piaf to Pop fro 28 March until 1 April.