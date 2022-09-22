Willam and Cheryl Hole join Death Drop: Back in the Habit

The cast of Sister Act aren't the only nuns having fun this autumn – casting has been revealed for new murder mystery drag spectacular Death Drop: Back in the Habit.

Appearing on tour and in the West End, the show sees a variety of drag performers star in a thrilling new play.

Joining the cast and announced today are RuPaul's Drag Race USA's Willam as well as RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Cheryl Hole, together with Drag King LoUis CYfer and a full drag supporting cast.

The tour will commence on 27 October in Bromley before visiting Dartford, London's West End, Wycombe, Cardiff, Crewe, Brighton, Blackpool, Sheffield, Leicester, Aberdeen, Nottingham, Liverpool, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham until 18 March 2023. Willam is set to appear up to and including the Cardiff dates.

They said today: "I'm excited this West End thing is becoming a habit for me with Death Drop 2: Back In The Habit. Let's get to bible pumping n humping!"

Tickets for select dates are on sale now.