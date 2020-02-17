First look at Wicked's newest West End Elphaba Laura Pick

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive look at Wicked's newest West End Elphaba Laura Pick, who has taken over the role full time at the Apollo Victoria Theatre.

Now in its 14th year, the West End show has been seen by over 10 million people and played over 5,500 performances to date. It has won over 100 major awards, including ten WhatsOnStage Awards (including three for Best West End Show), two Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards. The musical is now the ninth longest-running West End musical of all time and the 13th longest-running West End show of all time.

Laura Pick (Elphaba)

© Wicked, photo by Matt Crockett

Based on the best-selling novel by Gregory Maguire and featuring the characters from L Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wicked currently stars Pick (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Alistair Brammer (Fiyero), Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible), Andy Hockley (The Wizard), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Natasha Ferguson (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Amy Webb (standby for Elphaba) and Lisa-Anne Wood (standby for Glinda). Ferguson is currently covering Carina Gillespie's maternity leave in the role.

Alistair Brammer (Fiyero) and Laura Pick (Elphaba)

© Wicked, photo by Matt Crockett

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the show is based on Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West and is adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman. Musical staging is by Wayne Cilento and direction by Joe Mantello.

Laura Pick (Elphaba) and Helen Woolf (Glinda)

© Wicked, photo by Matt Crockett