Wicked to support The Show Must Go On! campaign with limited edition and signed merchandise

The team at Wicked will support the Theatre Support Fund Plus for their annual Wicked Day.

While the show remains closed due to the ongoing pandemic, the production will gear its plans towards supporting and bolstering the industry.

Tomorrow, normally "Wicked Day", the show will open up its shop for a range of limited edition and signed items that audiences can purchase.

Laura Pick and Helen Woolf with some of the limited edition items



In a statement, the show said: "This year Wicked is proud to support the Theatre Support Fund Plus for their annual Wicked Day event. There will be a range of limited edition and signed items available to purchase, with all profits split between Acting For Others, The Fleabag Support Fund and the NHS Covid-19 Urgent Appeal."

The Wicked Day shop opens at 10am Saturday 31 October at https://www.theatresupportfund.co.uk/WickedDay