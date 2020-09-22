WhatsOnStage to host online Wicked quiz presented by West End cast

WhatsOnStage will be hosting a special Wicked quiz featuring the West End cast this Friday.

Streamed on YouTube and Facebook from 7pm on Friday 25 September, theatre fans will be able to tune in and play along via the WhatsOnStage social media channels.

The long-running award-winning musical, set to reopen at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, is celebrating its 14th year this month this year. Cast members asking the questions include:

Laura Pick (Elphaba)

Helen Woolf (Glinda)

Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible)

Andy Hockley (The Wizard)

Nicholas McLean (Boq)

The rounds will be "Harping on the Past", "Ozians Today", "The Wonderful World of Wardrobe", "Behind the Emerald Curtain" and "There's No Place Like Wicked".

Get 7pm on Friday in your diaries!