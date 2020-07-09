Wicked extends West End run to late 2021

The West End production of Wicked has extended its run until 27 November 2021.

The show, which continues its run at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, is currently locked down due to the ongoing pandemic, but has unveiled an extra five months of shows for next year, with tickets available now. The production has also revealed today that all performance are cancelled until 31 October 2020, with suspensions being processed on a rolling basis (though this may take longer than usual).

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the show is based on Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West and is adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman. Musical staging is by Wayne Cilento and direction by Joe Mantello.

Now in its 14th year, the West End show has been seen by over 10 million people and played over 5,500 performances to date. It has won over 100 major awards, including ten WhatsOnStage Awards ( three times claiming the "Best West End Show" prize), two Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards. The musical is now the ninth longest-running West End musical of all time and the 13th longest-running West End show of all time.