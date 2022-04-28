Wicked extends run to spring 2023

Wicked has extended its West End run!

The long-running show is now booking a full year in advance, with dates through to 28 May 2023. Half a million new tickets are now available.

Four extra Christmas 2022 shows have also been added on Tuesday 20 December, Friday 23 December, Tuesday 27 December and Friday 30 December 2022.

The show currently stars Lucie Jones (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Gary Wilmot (The Wizard), Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Lisa-Anne Wood (Standby for Glinda), Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Meg Astin, Alishia-Marie Blake, Pàje Campbell, Grace Chapman, Michael Colbourne, Fergus Dale, Nolan Edwards, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Laura Harrison, Amie Hibbert, Lucie Horsfall, Samuel How, Christian Knight, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung, Rhidian Marc, Paddy Joe Martin, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Harry Mills, Lewis Newton, Natalie Spriggs, Samantha Thomas, Joe Thompson-Oubari and James Titchener. Chapman and Thomas are covers for Maggie Lynne and Joanna Sawyer respectively.

There will be captioned performances on Thursday 15 September 2022 at 7.30pm and Saturday 18 February 2023 at 2.30pm, with audio described performances on Saturday 12 November 2022 at 2.30pm and Tuesday 14 March 2023 at 7.30pm, sign language interpreted performances on Friday 13 May 2022 at 7.30pm, Saturday 22 October 2022 at 2.30pm and Friday 21 April 2023 at 7.30pm.

The show reimagines the world of L Frank Baum's characters, and recently announced it will be released on the big screen in two parts, directed by Jon M Chu. Since that's not coming until December 2024, best to see it on stage first!