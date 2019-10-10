Wicked celebrates 10 million visitors in the West End

Wicked welcomed its 10,000,000th visitor through the West End theatre's doors last night.

Geeta Ozdural from London was meeting her cousin Lopa Shah from New Jersey for the first time in ten years and became the milestone audience member, celebrating with the cast after the performance.

The show is the ninth longest West End musical of all time and the 13th longest West End show of all time. It will play its 5,500th performance on 14 October.

Now in its 14th year in London, Wicked has won over 100 major international awards, including ten WhatsOnStage Awards (including three for Best West End Show), two Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards.

The West End production currently stars Nikki Bentley (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Alistair Brammer (Fiyero), Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible), Andy Hockley (The Wizard), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Natasha Ferguson (Nessarose), Idriss Kargbo (Boq), Laura Pick (standby for Elphaba) and Lisa-Anne Wood (standby for Glinda).

The musical is currently booking until 23 May 2020.