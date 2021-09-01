White Noise at the Bridge Theatre casting announced

Casting has been revealed for the European premiere of Suzan-Lori Parks' hit plllay White Noise.

Running from 5 October to 13 November, the show is directed by Polly Findlay, with set designs by Lizzie Clachan, costumes by Natalie Pryce, lighting by Jackie Shemesh, movement by Jade Hackett and sound by Donato Wharton.

Following four thirty-somethings that are "confident in their woke-ness" that are shaken following a racially-motivated police assault, appearing in the show are James Corrigan, Ken Nwosu, Faith Omole and Helena Wilson.

Parks is the first African-American woman to have received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Topdog/Underdog. She's won a variety of awards, and worked on projects on both stage, screen and on the printed page.