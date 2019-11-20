White Christmas in the West End: first look at Danny Mac, Dan Burton and more in the festive musical

Production images have been released for Nikolai Foster's production of White Christmas, as the show opens at the Dominion Theatre in the West End.

The show has choreography by Stephen Mear with set design by Michael Taylor and costume design by Diego Pitarch. Musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, lighting design by Mark Henderson and sound design by Tom Marshall. Orchestrations are by Larry Blank with new musical arrangements by Jason Carr.

The company

© Johan Persson

Danielle Hope (Betty Haynes), Danny Mac (Bob Wallace), Dan Burton (Phil Davis) and Clare Halse (Judy Haynes)

© Johan Persson

Brenda Edward (Martha Wallace)

© Johan Persson

Danny Mac, Dan Burton, Danielle Hope, Clare Halse, Brenda Edwards and Michael Brandon star in the musical, with book by David Ives and Paul Blake and based on the 1954 film of the same name. The show features the iconic Irving Berlin song "White Christmas", as well as "Blue Skies", "Let Yourself Go" and "Sisters".

The company

© Johan Persson

The rest of the cast includes Stephane Anelli, Delycia Belgrave, Sophie Camble, Matthew Caputo, Jordan Crouch, Aimee Hodnett, Michael Lin, Robbie McMillan, Jo Morris, Oliver Ramsdale, Erin Rushidi, Kayleigh Thadani, Sion Tudor Owen, Alexandra Waite-Roberts, Sasha Walters, Matthew Whennell-Clark, Jack Wilcox, Anna Woodside and Freya Yates.

Danny Mac (Bob Wallace)

© Johan Persson

The revival of the 2000 show tells of two veterans who form a showbiz duo in the wake of the Second World War. Currently playing at the Dominion Theatre in the West End, the musical is directed by Nikolai Foster and runs until 4 January.

Clare Halse (Judy Haynes) and Danielle Hope (Betty Haynes)

© Johan Persson