White Christmas celebrates West End opening night

The West End transfer of White Christmas opened last night at the Dominion Theatre, with a number of guests joining the cast and creative team after the show.

Hannah Waddingham, Nicola Roberts, Lee Mead, Matt Henry, Sinitta and the presenters of Loose Women were among those who celebrated with Danny Mac, Dan Burton, Danielle Hope, Clare Halse, Brenda Edwards, Michael Brandon and the ensemble.

The full cast includes Stephane Anelli, Delycia Belgrave, Sophie Camble, Matthew Caputo, Jordan Crouch, Aimee Hodnett, Michael Lin, Robbie McMillan, Jo Morris, Oliver Ramsdale, Erin Rushidi, Kayleigh Thadani, Sion Tudor Owen, Alexandra Waite-Roberts, Sasha Walters, Matthew Whennell-Clark, Jack Wilcox, Anna Woodside and Freya Yates.

Nikolai Foster's production has choreography by Stephen Mear, set design by Michael Taylor, costume design by Diego Pitarch, musical supervision by Stephen Brooker, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Tom Marshall, orchestrations by Larry Blank and new musical arrangements by Jason Carr.

The revival has book by David Ives and Paul Blake. It is based on the 1954 film of the same name and tells two veterans who form a showbiz duo in the wake of the Second World War. Currently playing at the Dominion Theatre in the West End, the musical runs until 4 January.