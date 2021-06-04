WhatsOnStage to broadcast live from the red carpet ahead of The Show Must Go On! concert stream on Sunday

WhatsOnStage will be live-streaming from the red (well, it might be blue) carpet at The Show Must Go On Live at the Palace Theatre this Sunday!

Hosted by theatre guru and presenter Amy Hart, the red carpet experience will see stars from the concert chat to WhatsOnStage ahead of the live-streamed event, which, in partnership with The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel and NT Live, will be streamed for free for remote audiences and available all week.

From 6pm, WhatsOnStage will be going live via Facebook to get you pumped and ready for the epic West End concert – we'll be chatting to all the theatre stars, guests and more before they take to the stage (in front of audiences both real and virtual!)

Be sure to like and follow WhatsOnStage here and get ready for a night of musical magic – beamed to your screens.

The line-up includes performances from Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, SIX, Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, Wicked, Matilda, Les Miserables, &Juliet, The Lion King, The Prince of Egypt, Come From Away, The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia!, Back to the Future The Musical and Pretty Woman The Musical.

The concert will also include a brand new opening number, written by Stiles and Drewe, called "The Show Must Go On!" which celebrates the theatre industry in these current times.