Watch Westlife's Mark Feehily and Hadley Fraser sing "Lily's Eyes" from The Secret Garden

The Secret Garden musical will be staged in concert at The London Palladium this week – and you can have a special listen to a performance of "Lily's Eyes" from stars Mark Feehily and Hadley Fraser alongside pianist Archie McMorran.

The show is based on the 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett with book and lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon. It follows Mary Lennox, who arrives at a lonely manor house in Yorkshire with a wonder-filled walled garden.

This new concert production will be directed by Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde) with music direction by Adam Hoskins (Doctor Zhivago).

Tickets for the show, which runs on 28 August, are exclusively available for £15 as part of London Theatre Week.





Appearing will be Feehily (Westlife) as Neville Craven, Fraser (City of Angels) as Archibald Craven, Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six) as Martha, Alex Thomas-Smith (& Juliet) as Dickon and Emma Williams (Half a Sixpence) as Lily as well as Darcy Jacobs as Mary, Isaac Lancel-Watkinson as Colin, Michael Riseley as Captain Albert Lennox, Linda John-Pierre as Mrs Medlock, Grace Mouat as Alice, Aleyna Mohanraj as Ayah, Johndeep More as Fakir, Glain Rhys as Rose and Howard Scott Walker as Ben Weatherstaff with narration by Lucy Drever. Trinity Laban Musical Theatre will be joining the cast as the ensemble.

Also attached to the project are Jonny Dickie and Joshua Robins (sound design), Joseph Thomas (lighting design) and The Digi Creative (social media).