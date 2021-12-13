West Side Story, tick, tick...Boom! and more nominated for Golden Globes

This year's Golden Globes nominees have been revealed, with an assortment of TV shows and films, as well as creatives, that hark from a theatre background recognised.

Three big stage musical adaptations dominated the "Musical or Comedy" categories – tick, tick...Boom!, Cyrano and West Side Story, with further nominations for In the Heights star Antony Ramos in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category.

The Best Picture, Musical or Comedy category will see tick, tick...Boom!, Cyrano and West Side Story all vying for the top spot, while Rachel Zegler, Andrew Garfield, Peter Dinklage and Ariana DeBose are nominated in acting categories. Steven Spielberg is nominated for Best Director.

Lin-Manuel Miranda was also nominated for his original number "Dos Orugitas" from Encanto, which picked up a Best Motion Picture, Animated nomination.

Denzel Washington picked up a nomination for The Tragedy of Macbeth, while Cynthia Erivo was recognised for Genius: Aretha. Kenneth Branagh was also lauded for his work on Belfast.