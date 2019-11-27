West Side Story at the Curve Leicester: watch the cast rehearse for the classic musical

WhatsOnStage went into rehearsals for West Side Story as it opens in Curve Leicester.

Adriana Ivelisse and Carly Mercedes Dyer play Maria and Anita respectively. Jamie Muscato (Heathers) plays Tony, while Jonathan Hermosa-Lopez (Grease) plays Bernardo and Ronan Burns (Kiss Me, Kate) plays Riff.

Darren Bennett (Grease) plays Lieutenant Schrank, while the cast also includes Ryan Anderson (Grease) as A-Rab, Damian Buhagiar (Grease) as Chino, Thea Bunting (Grease) as Graziella, Alex Christian (Oklahoma!) as Baby John, Abigail Climer (Grease) as Consuelo, Isaac Gryn (Oklahoma!) as Action, Beth Hinton-Lever (Hadestown) as Anybodys, Katie Lee (Matilda) as Velma, Mireia Mambo (Evita) as Rosalia, Michael O'Reilly (Dirty Dancing) as Diesel, Dominic Sibanda (Aladdin) as Indio, Dale White (Grease) as Big Deal and Christopher Wright (The Ladykillers) as Officer Krupke and Doc.

The venue's artistic director Nikolai Foster directs the show, which has choreography from Ellen Kane and musical supervision from Sarah Travis. Set design is by Michael Taylor, costume is by Edd Lindley, musical direction is by George Dyer, lighting is by Guy Hoare, sound is by Tom Marshall and casting is by Kay Magson.

Stephen Sondheim, Arthur Laurents and Leonard Bernstein's musical is set in New York City in 1957 and is a reworking of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Songs include "I Feel Pretty", "America" and "Tonight".

The piece runs until 11 January 2020.