Watch a new West Side Story trailer with clips from "America" and the gym dance

A burst of new West Side Story footage has hit the internet!

Released late last week, the trailer shows off Steven Spielberg's visually splendid and kinetic take on the iconic musical film.

With music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents, West Side Story is the multi-award-winning American take on Romeo and Juliet, with the young lovers, Tony and Maria, trapped in a feud between rival street gangs – the Sharks and the Jets. The 1961 film adaption directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins remains a classic.

The upcoming piece stars Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ansel Elgort as Tony, Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, and Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino are the main cast, with Broadway vets Brian d'Arcy James and Corey Stoll joining them as Sergeant Krupke and Lieutenant Schrank, respectively.

